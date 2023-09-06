Bhopal: 1 Booked For Not Returning Cars To Owner | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police have registered a case against a man for borrowing three cars from a transporter and not returning them for a long time, police said on Wednesday.

According to investigating officer (IO) Sudhakar Sharma, complainant Gaurav Sharma (33) resides in Chhola and owns a travel agency, whose office is located in Aashima Mall.

He is acquainted with another person Navneet Nair who too runs a travel agency. Three months back, Nair was in dire need of three four-wheelers and sought them from Sharma on rent.

Sharma agreed and gave vehicles to him. When Sharma began asking Nair to return cars recently, Nair began avoiding him. Sharma then approached Misrod police and lodged a complaint against Nair.

The police began probing the case and have registered an FIR against Nair on Wednesday. Nair would borrow vehicles from Sharma and returned them on time. This time, he did not return them at all, following which Sharma was compelled to approach police.

