 Ayodhya Nagar, Bagsewaniya, MP Nagar Emerge As New Crime Hot Spots In Bhopal
Ayodhya Nagar, Bagsewaniya, MP Nagar Emerge As New Crime Hot Spots In Bhopal

Saturday, August 31, 2024
Ayodhya Nagar, Bagsewaniya, Hoshangabad road and MP Nagar are hot spots of crime in bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prominent areas of state capital such as Ayodhya Nagar, Bagsewaniya, Hoshangabad road and MP Nagar have been in the news for the past two months for all the wrong reasons. These areas have emerged as hot spots of crime as four major theft and robbery incidents in the said areas are a testament to the fact.

The areas have seen such untoward incidents which involve criminal force, either to commit murders, or to make away with people’s costly valuables and cash money. Notably, all the said areas fall under the Zone-2 of the city’s police commissionerate system, which lodges as many as nine police stations.

The month of August alone saw a major heist at a jewellery shop in Bagsewaniya, involving ₹30 lakh, the liquor company office robbery incident in broad daylight in Rachna Tower, where the robbers had made away with ₹15 lakh IN cash, and the mid-night break-in at another jewellery shop in Ayodhya Nagar, where valuables worth ₹7 lakh were stolen.

Nuisance is at its peak near the Rani Kamalapati railway station (RKMP) area these days, where numerous pubs located in Bansal One tower are giving rise to scores of incidents of assault and violence. Adding to the woes is a liquor shop located close to the railway station, where tipplers often create a nuisance after getting high on booze.

