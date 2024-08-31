 MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 39th Annual Indian Association of Tour Operators Conference
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 12:13 AM IST
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates IATO Conference |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the credit for reviving tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, the most beautiful tourist destination, went to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was speaking at the inaugural function of 39th annual conference of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) on Friday.

“PM Modi is not just ensuring the safety of people within India but also taken up the responsibility of ensuring that anyone who visits from around the world remains safe. Meanwhile, Bhopal is the only city where you will see humans walking in daylight and tigers walking at night,” Yadav said.

The chief minister along with union minister for tourism and culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the 39th annual conference of IATO themed on Resurgent India Inbound at Taj Lakefront hotel on Friday. Minister of state (independent charge) for culture, tourism, religious trusts and endowment Dharmendra Singh Lodhi was also present.

Shekhawat said that tourism was the only sector where women were empowered the most. The tourism sector will work on providing more empowerment for the women. Over 1200 tour operators, travel agents, hoteliers and representatives of the tourism sector from across the country are participating in the conference. He also mentioned the growing religious tourism in Ujjain.

Today’s agenda

Business sessions will be held on Saturday. Experts will share insights on the theme, Resurgent India Inbound: Strategies for Re-establishing India Amidst a Challenging Business Environment. The second session will focus on Madhya Pradesh where Vidisha Mukherjee, additional managing director of MP Tourism Board, will shed light on state’s tourism features and potential.

Following this, there will be four more sessions in which subject experts will discuss strategies to increase the number of foreign tourists in the country. On September 1, Run for Responsible Tourism will start at 6 am from Raja Bhoj Statue on VIP Road.

