Auxiliary Nursing Midwives protest outside health min's residence after new amendment mandates Biology for recruitment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health workers staged started demonstration outdside residence of health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary on Monday over amendment in criteria for regularisation of Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) .

The amendment in educational qualification making 12th pass with Biology subject mandatory for regularisation of Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM), has triggered resentment in working ANMs as they will not be able to fill application forms.

There are 7,000 ANMs working in various hospitals. But after amendment in recruitment rules, around, 5000 trained ANMs will be deprived off benefits and opportunity of regularization, according to health officers, employees federations. Advertisement has been issued by Madhya Pradesh Karamchari Chayan Mandal (MP Employees Selection Board).

In the advertisement issued for the recruitment of ANM, according to the amendment of educational qualification departmental recruitment rules February 2019, in which 2 years of ANM training is mentioned for candidates passed and 12th (10+2) passed with mandatory Biology subject.

According to the Swastha Karamchari Sangh, as per Recruitment Rules 1989, the educational qualification for ANM appointment training was 12th, according to which before 2019, 18 months training was imparted to candidates from government training centers prescribed by the Recruitment Rules 1989.