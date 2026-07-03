Anti-Terrorism Squad Arrests 8 Members Of Jaish-e-Mohammed From Madhya Pradesh & Gujarat |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight people linked to the banned terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have been arrested from different districts in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, according to the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), as reported on Friday.

Officials said the suspects were allegedly trying to build an active JeM network in Gujarat and were working to support the group's terror-related activities.

A case has been registered against all eight under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Eight accused associated with the proscribed terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) arrested from various districts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. They were actively working on behalf of Jaish-e-Mohammed to set up an active network in the state of Gujarat to further its… pic.twitter.com/69J5WRWVKN — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2026

The suspects have been identified as:

Ahmed (son of Abdullah Ghaziwala),

Ibrahim (son of Mohammad Hussain Ghagha),

Mudassir (son of Abdullah Ghaziwala),

Zakaria Durani (son of Mohammad Ammar Ghagha),

Mufti Faujaan (son of Ismail Dauwa),

Mohammad Amin Shera,

Mohammad Abdul (son of Rehman Sawdi), and

Bilal Mohammad (son of Ammar Ghagha).

Further investigation is underway, officials added.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad Arrests One More From Madhubani In Pakistan Terror Connection

ATS busts alleged radicalisation module in Bhopal; 4 arrested in MP

On June 18, Madhya Pradesh ATS busted alleged radicalisation module in Bhopal.

Mohammad Faraz, the first suspect in an alleged lone-wolf attack module, reportedly developed the idea of becoming an armed fighter during the second wave of Covid-19 while browsing the internet.

Officials said that 5 years later, on June 12, Faraz was arrested from the Nanhe Bi Mosque in Qazi Camp area of Bhopal by the Madhya Pradesh ATS, leading to the busting of an alleged radicalisation and lone-wolf attack module allegedly linked to an overseas handler based in Pakistan.

An FIR was registered against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and he was remanded to custody until June 16.

Investigators said Faraz was in contact through Telegram and WhatsApp and was receiving extremist content online. He was also allegedly identified for a possible target-killing operation.

Later, on June 15, the Madhya Pradesh ATS arrested another suspect, Haji Azhar, from Dhar district, taking the total arrests in the case to four.

Naim Abdullah was also arrested from, while another suspect was brought from Nuh in Haryana for questioning.

Officials also said digital evidence showed possible communication links with phone numbers based in Pakistan and Afghanistan.