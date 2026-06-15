Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad Arrests One More From Madhubani In Pakistan Terror Connection | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The alleged lone-wolf attackers' module has widened further. A potential lone-wolf attacker, Izhar-Ul-Haq, has been arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Madhubani in Bihar, police said on Monday.

So far, four men have been arrested from Bhopal, Saharanpur, Rajasthan and Madhubani in multi-agency and state police operations.

An alleged inter-state module of highly radicalised potential lone-wolf attackers, busted by the Madhya Pradesh Police ATS on Friday, is getting bigger as anti-terror sleuths dig deeper into the case.

Fresh arrests have taken the number of men arrested in the case so far to four.

ATS IG Anurag said that preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, Izhar, runs a madrasa in Madhubani. He is in his mid-50s and is allegedly linked to Pakistani handlers.

The arrested men include Nayeem Abdullah Qureshi, 38, and Mohd Shakir, 34. Nayeem, a native of Nanauta in western Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, was arrested by MP ATS sleuths in coordination with UP ATS, central intelligence agency officials and the UP STF on Friday night.

Mohd Shakir, 34, a Class 5 dropout, was arrested from the Rajasthan-Haryana border by Rajasthan and MP ATS teams in an early morning operation on Sunday.

The first arrest in the case was made on Friday when Bhopal resident Mohd Faraz, 35, was arrested by the MP ATS after being tailed for several days in the old city's Qazi Camp area.

Subsequent questioning of the graduate, who worked at a private homoeopathic clinic, allegedly revealed his plans and readiness to carry out attacks on targets anywhere in the world in the name of jihad.