Arrested By ATS, Faraz Used To Talk About Jihad, Say Neighbours In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mohammad Faraz, who was arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on charges of anti-national activities, frequently spoke about jihad and was highly active on social media, say some residents of Congress Nagar. Others describe him as a simple, religious man who largely kept to himself.

The ATS arrested Faraz on Friday morning from near Nanhe Bi Mosque in Qazi Camp area.

An FIR has been registered against him under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other offences related to national security. A district court remanded him to police custody until June 16.

According to investigators, Faraz had allegedly been connected to Pakistani handlers through Telegram and WhatsApp groups. Preliminary findings suggest that he was receiving jihadist content online and had allegedly been identified for a potential target-killing operation.

ATS officials believe he came into contact with the handlers through a friend named Naim, a resident of Deoband.

Meanwhile, Faraz's house was found locked on Saturday. Residents said the family had left earlier in the morning.

Neighbours said that Faraz was the only son of Mohammad Feroz, who works stitching vehicle seat covers and is currently unemployed and stays at home.

According to residents, the family owns the house but has been facing financial difficulties.

Faraz worked as a compounder at a local clinic. He married a few years ago and has a three-year-old daughter. His wife reportedly conducts coaching classes for children from home.

People living in the area described Faraz as educated and religious. Most said he maintained limited interaction with others and focused on his work.

However, speaking on condition of anonymity, one resident claimed that Faraz often discussed issues related to jihad and spent considerable time on social media.