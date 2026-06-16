MP Anti-Terrorism Squad Produces Two Accused: One Jailed And One Remanded | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday produced two accused, Mohammed Faraz and Nayeem Khan, before the Special Court of ATS. While the court sent Faraz to judicial custody, Nayeem Khan was remanded to police custody for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, a fourth suspect arrested from Madhubani in Bihar is expected to reach Bhopal late on Tuesday night.

The fourth suspect, Izhar-ul-Haq (65), was arrested by the ATS from Madhubani and is being brought to Bhopal on a three-day transit remand.

Officials suspect that he has links with the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba and believe his interrogation could provide crucial leads in the investigation.

According to ATS sources, Izhar-ul-Haq is associated with a local madrasa and is suspected of being active in a banned organisation.

Investigators consider him an important link in the alleged module and expect to gather more information about its activities and network after questioning him.

So far, four persons have been arrested in the case from Bhopal, Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Alwar in Rajasthan and Madhubani in Bihar in coordinated operations carried out by multiple agencies and state police teams.

An alleged inter-state module of highly radicalised potential lone-wolf attackers, busted by the Madhya Pradesh ATS on Friday, is coming under deeper scrutiny as investigators continue to expand the probe.

The fresh arrests made from Bhopal, Saharanpur, Alwar and Madhubani have taken the total number of accused arrested in the case to four.

ATS officials are examining possible inter-state links and suspected connections with extremist organisations.