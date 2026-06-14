Bhopal Municipal Corporation Sets Up 24x7 Flood Control Room, Deploys 186 Nodal Officers | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the pre-monsoon season is already affecting parts of the city, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stepped up preparations by establishing a round-the-clock flood control room at the Fire Brigade Headquarters in Fatehgarh. The control room will function from June 15 to July 15.

The move comes after several areas witnessed waterlogging following hours of heavy rainfall on Sunday evening.

Low-lying localities and areas facing drainage issues, including the DIG Bungalow vicinity, reported flooding, causing inconvenience to commuters and disrupting traffic movement.

BMC Additional Commissioner Tanmay Vashishth Sharma has been assigned overall responsibility for coordination among departments and supervision of relief and rescue operations.

Fire Officer Saurabh Patel will serve as the nodal in-charge of the main control room, while Executive Engineer Hirendra Kushwaha has been tasked with ensuring the availability of field staff, machinery and emergency resources.

Under the BMC Commissioner's directives, 186 officers and employees from departments including Water Works, Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Revenue, Fire Brigade, BCLL and Smart City have been deployed in three shifts.

Focus on waterlogging-prone areas

The BMC has identified 10 locations that are vulnerable to flooding during heavy rains. These include Baghmugaliya, Jatkhedi Nala, Chhola, Shivnagar, Nishatpura and Panchsheel Nagar, along with a number of slum settlements.

Drainage channels such as Sanjay Nagar Nala, Patra Nala, Panchsheel Nala, Saket Nagar Nala, Slaughterhouse Nala and Naya Basera Nala will be closely monitored to ensure smooth water flow.

Monitoring villages near dams and rivers

Apart from urban areas, special attention will be given to 17 villages situated along the Kolar River and two villages near the Kaliasot Dam.

The civic body has directed continuous surveillance of these locations during periods of heavy rainfall and potential flood situations.