Patient Education Key To Better Cancer Care, Says Tata Memorial Hospital Director In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, Director, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, and Dr Sumit Gujral, Professor Emeritus (Pathology), Tata Memorial Hospital, visited and reviewed the newly established Cancer Education and Patient Empowerment (CAPE) Facility at AIIMS Bhopal.

The visit marks an important step towards advancing cancer awareness, patient education, financial empowerment and stigma reduction efforts across Central India.

The CAPE facility represents a unique model designed to empower cancer patients and caregivers through education, counselling, support services and research-driven interventions.

The CAPE facility aims to provide scientifically validated information on cancer prevention, early detection, screening, treatment options, survivorship, rehabilitation, nutrition and supportive care.

Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi said that cancer care extends far beyond medical treatment. He emphasised that educating patients, empowering families, reducing stigma and helping individuals navigate their healthcare journey are equally important aspects of comprehensive cancer care.

He described the CAPE facility at AIIMS Bhopal as a remarkable initiative that has the potential to serve as a national model for patient-centred cancer care.