Man Commits Suicide; Wife Booked For Abetment After Video Surfaces In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chhola Mandir police on Wednesday registered a case of abetment to suicide against a woman following the death of her husband, who allegedly blamed her and a few others for his extreme step in a video recorded before his death.

According to reports, Rajesh Rai (35), a resident of Sagar Dham Colony, lived with his family and worked as a computer operator at an office in MP Nagar. On Jan 24, he was found hanging at his residence.

Police registered a case and began an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police station in-charge Tiwari said that during the investigation, the deceased's sister submitted a video allegedly recorded and sent by Rajesh before he died.

In the video, he accused his wife Reena Rai and some other individuals of subjecting him to harassment and held them responsible for his decision to end his life.

He reportedly claimed that continuous mental distress had driven him to take the step.

Police said statements from family members and other evidence collected during the investigation indicated that the couple frequently had disputes.

Relatives alleged that Reena did not take care of the elderly parents living in the household, which often led to tension within the family.

Based on the video evidence, witness statements and findings of the inquiry, Chhola Mandir police have registered a case against Reena Rai under relevant provisions related to abetment of suicide.