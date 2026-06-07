2 Injured As Speeding Car Hits Bike At Hamidia Hospital In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car allegedly driven recklessly struck a motorcycle inside the Hamidia Hospital campus under the Koh-e-Fiza police station area on Sunday, leaving two people seriously injured, including a woman.

The incident sparked outrage among bystanders, who vandalised and overturned the car.

According to reports, the car was moving at high speed within the hospital premises when it rammed into a motorcycle and a woman on foot. The impact threw the rider onto the road, causing severe injuries.

Hospital staff and locals rushed the victims to Hamidia Hospital for treatment.

The injured have been identified as Geeta Sen (44) and Javed (25). Their condition is critical. Alleging negligent driving by the driver, a large crowd gathered at the spot and expressed anger against him.

In the ensuing chaos, some people damaged the car and later overturned it. It was also alleged that the car was being driven by a doctor.

Koh-e-Fiza police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The damaged vehicle was seized and an investigation has been initiated. A case has been registered and further inquiry into the incident is underway.