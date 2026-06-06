Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s Special Council Meeting To Implement New Solid Waste Rules On June 9 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) special council meeting scheduled for June 9, a team of corporators on Saturday inspected key waste management facilities in the city to understand the implementation framework of the new Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

The delegation visited Danapani Recycle Hub, garbage transfer stations, the Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste plant at Thuakheda, and coconut and thermocol processing units.

During the visit, officials briefed the corporators on the door-to-door garbage collection system, waste segregation practices, recycling processes and scientific disposal methods.

The representatives were also informed about the reuse potential of different categories of waste. BMC’s Mayor-in-Council for Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) RK Baghel told Free Press that a total of 30 corporators visited several garbage disposal facilities.

A detailed proposal on the new rules will be presented before the council on June 9. Corporators will decide which categories of Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) will be required to pay BWG charges and who may be exempted.

Municipal commissioner Sanskrit Jain said that a one-day special session of the Council would be convened to discuss waste disposal under the new guidelines of the Swachhata Survekshan.

New rules trigger debate

The new rules came into effect on April 1, following which BMC issued a standing order defining categories of Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) and fixing charges for waste brought to Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS).

The proposed implementation has already sparked protests and disputes at several transfer stations.

Water crisis & civic works also on agenda

Apart from this, the meeting is expected to discuss the city's recent water supply crisis, along with pending road repairs and drainage maintenance works.