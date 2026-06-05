AIIMS To Create 30,000 Seed Balls In 100 Days To Make Bhopal Green | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal will create 30,000 seed balls over the next 100 days. AIIMS is organising a 100-Day Seed Balls Campaign from June 5 to September 12, 2026.

The campaign aims to encourage faculty members, staff and students to actively participate in environmental conservation efforts and contribute towards building a greener and more sustainable future.

As part of campaign, participants will prepare seed balls using soil, compost and seeds. The Health and Wellness Centre has set a target of creating 30,000 seed balls over next 100 days through collective efforts.

These seed balls will be dispersed across nearby areas of Bhopal including forests, parks, roadsides and other suitable locations.

During the rainy season, the seed balls are expected to germinate naturally and grow into plants and trees.

Experts estimate that nearly 50%-80% of the seed balls may successfully develop into trees, helping increase green cover, support biodiversity and strengthen environmental sustainability.

The campaign also serves as an important platform for raising environmental awareness and encouraging community participation in nature conservation.