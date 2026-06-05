Separate Administrative Unit Of Sandipni School Office Likely To Be Closed In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Officials and employees associated with the state government’s Sandipani Schools will no longer enjoy a separate administrative setup. The office currently operating for Sandipani Schools from the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) campus is set to be shifted to the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI).

To oversee the project, the School Education Department had earlier created a separate administrative unit dedicated to Sandipani Schools. The unit included Director, Additional Director, Establishment, Construction, and Academics.

Around 18 officers and employees are currently working for this unit, which functions from a separate building in the MPBSE premises. However, the government is now preparing to wind up this independent arrangement. The entire unit is proposed to be shifted to the Directorate of Public Instruction, where it will function directly under the control of the Commissioner of Public Instruction.

The state government is developing Sandipani Schools with world-class facilities across MP. In the first phase, around 275 school buildings are to be constructed. Several of these buildings have already been completed, and students have been shifted to the new campuses.