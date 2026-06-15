MP ATS Arrests Haji Azhar As 4th Suspect In Anti-National Activities Case, Probes Foreign Links | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested another suspect, Haji Azhar, from Dhar in connection with alleged anti-national activities, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 4.

Earlier, ATS had arrested Mohammad Faraz from Bhopal and then Naim Abdullah. Another suspect was also brought to Bhopal from Nuh in Haryana for questioning.

The investigation widened after the interrogation of Faraz and Faraz. Acting on their inputs, ATS recovered several important digital clues.

According to sources, the examination of the accused’s mobile phones revealed possible communication links with phone numbers from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Agencies are now investigating how the alleged network operated and how many people may be involved.

Accused sent pictures, videos to Pakistan

Sources also said that Naim allegedly sent pictures and videos of some cities in Uttar Pradesh to Pakistan.

Based on this, investigating agencies are looking into the possibility of a larger inter-state network.

ATS sources further claimed that digital analysis of Faraz’s mobile phone showed evidence that he used an app to communicate with foreign contacts.

Officials are now closely examining chat records, call details and other digital activities to find out how long these contacts existed and what kind of activities were being carried out through them.

Faraz was planning lone-wolf attack

Notably, Mohammad Faraz was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh ATS on Saturday under charges of anti-national activities.

It is said he was being groomed by Pakistan to carry out a lone wolf attack.

He was remanded to police custody till June 16 under the UAPA and national security-related charges.

While some residents of Congress Nagar claimed he often spoke about jihad and was active on social media, others described him as quiet and religious.