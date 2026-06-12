Anti-Terrorist Squad Arrests Man Linked To Pakistani Handler Planning Lone-Wolf Attack | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Madhya Pradesh, has arrested a Bhopal resident who was allegedly being groomed by a Pakistani handler to carry out a lone-wolf attack, officials said on Friday.

The ATS arrested Mohammad Faraz, who had joined a Pakistani WhatsApp group on the instructions of a Pakistani handler. He was allegedly recruiting other youths and preparing them for anti-national activities.

During interrogation, Faraz admitted that he had been in contact with Naeem Abdullah, a resident of Deoband, for the past five to six years through mobile phone communication. Naeem allegedly introduced Faraz to a Pakistani handler, following which he became associated with the network.

According to ATS officials, the Pakistani handler encouraged Faraz to join "jihad", claiming that several other youths had already been prepared for the cause and that Faraz would also have to be ready.

A case has been registered against Mohammad Faraz and Naeem Abdullah, a resident of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, at the STF Police Station in Bhopal under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Sections 13(1)(b) and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. A search is underway for other accused persons linked to the case.

Jihad And Martyrdom

Investigators said Naeem inspired Faraz by citing the example of Pakistani "martyr" Khalid Saifullah and urged him to emulate his actions. Since then, Faraz allegedly used the name in his jihadist activities.

Faraz was allegedly instructed to spread fear among the public and carry out targeted killings when directed, including through a lone-wolf-style attack.

During interrogation, he reportedly stated that he was willing to carry out any task assigned by the Pakistani handler.

He also revealed that he was connected to alleged "mujahideen" from Pakistan, India and other countries through groups operating on various social media platforms.

Passport Obtained For Training

According to ATS officials, all operatives were instructed to obtain passports so they could travel to Pakistan via a third country at an appropriate time for alleged "mujahideen" training. Faraz had also obtained a passport.

Training Videos Shared

To motivate members, videos purportedly showing the training of Indian Mujahideen operatives were shared within the group.

Investigators said the group's objective was to prepare for and implement the agenda of the PFI organisation's "Mission 2047".

The handler allegedly administered an oath to members and stated that they did not accept democratic governance and were preparing fighters for the cause.

The handler allegedly told members that every fighter should possess a weapon and claimed that, when the time came, fighters across the country would be armed simultaneously to challenge the Indian administration and establish Sharia law.

ATS officials said jihadist material recovered from Mohammad Faraz corroborates his statements during interrogation.