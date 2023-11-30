Anju Returns From Pakistan; ‘Disgusted’ Villagers From Home Town Gwalior Threaten To Kill Her

Madhya Pradesh: Anju Returns To India, Villagers In Disgust; Threatens She Would Be Killed If She Comes Home | ANI

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Anju’ is back in headlines as she crossed the Wagah border to come back to India on Wednesday. It is alleged that she has returned from Pakistan to get a divorce from her current husband. Her family however, has closed doors on her forever and the town in Gwalior has against her arriving back to the village.

According to information, Anju has been in the BSF camp since Wednesday. Her family lives in Bona village located in Tekanpur of Gwalior district. Regarding her return, Anju’s father Gaya Prasad Thomas refused to say anything to the media. He said that as he had said earlier also that she is dead to him.

Villagers In Disgust

People from Anju’s village have shown strong resistance regarding her return in the village and even the country. Many allegations are being put on her and her family. Villagers also want Anju’s father to come out of his house and converse with them and the media.

Dharmendra Gurjar, resident of the same village and her ex-classmate, alleged that Anju has been immoral since the beginning and she has defamed our country India. “Such a woman has no right to live and if she comes to villages, she would be killed,” he added.

Also, Ravi Gurjar, sarpanch of the same village said that Anju’s family already doesn’t want her to come back. Whenever her father comes out to talk, we will ask him to disown her permanently.

He added, “Police should investigate the family because there is a big BSF training centre in Gwalior and our village is located in the middle of it.”