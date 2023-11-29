 Philanthropist Sudha Murthy Visits Madhya Pradesh's UNESCO Site Sanchi Stupa, Lauds Staff For 'Amazing Maintenance' (Pics Inside)
Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
article-image

Sanchi (Madhya Pradesh): An Indian educator, author and philanthropist, chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy visited the historic Sanchi Stupa on Tuesday. She was amazed to see the architecture and lauded the officials for the great maintenance. It was a joy to be here,' she said on her visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Sanchi.

article-image

Sharing the excitement on Mrs Murthy's visit, Madhya Pradesh tourism posted pictures on Instagram account, captioning, "hosting such a prominent personality and history enthusiast in the Heart of India is truly an honour. We eagerly anticipate your return to Madhya Pradesh for more enriching experiences."

Murthy was seen in maroon sari, admiring the beauty of UNESCO World Heritage site Sanchi. In the feedback book she praised the guide and maintenance of the historical monument.

article-image

All about Historic Sanchi Stupa

In the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, the small town of Sanchi is situated in the Raisen district. The historic Buddhist site, a well-liked tourist destination and UNESCO World Heritage site, is its most notable feature. Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, is easily accessible by car or train and is situated roughly 50 km northeast of Sanchi.

The city of Vidisha was probably the reason behind the construction of Buddhist monuments at Sanchi. This prosperous and populous city in central India served as the ancient Malwa's capital. The great Mauryan emperor Ashoka's wife Devi belonged to Vidisha, so he had an interest in Vidisha and the surrounding region.

