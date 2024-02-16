 AIIMS-Bhopal Releases 24x7 Helpline For Child Cancer
Pediatric department of AIIMS-Bhopal has registered about 700 children with cancer.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 06:48 PM IST
AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS-Bhopal released 24x7 helpline no. - 8370001226 to provide any type of information about childhood cancer on International Childhood Cancer Day celebrated at AIIMS Bhopal. Pediatric department of AIIMS has registered about 700 children with cancer. Currently, about 120 children are undergoing months long therapies and more than 80 children have successfully completed the treatment.

It is a global collaborative campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer, and to express support for children and adolescents with cancer, the survivors and their families.

AIIMS Bhopal. Prof. (Dr) Ajai Singh, Executive Director AIIMS Bhopal inaugurated a 24x7 helpline no. - 8370001226 to provide any type of information about child cancer required by people of Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions of central India. It will also felicitate to find out nearest treating centre as per mapping available with Indian Pediatric Hematology Oncology Group (InPHOG) and Cankids-KidsCan.

He also launched “We Can Together” a childhood cancer parent’s mentorship program by parents of the survivors of childhood cancer. Department of Happiness, AIIMS Bhopal agreed to take this concept forward in future. He also sensitized Pediatric Department to involve more and more parents to increase the scope of work for this group.

According to Pediatric Haematologist Oncologist Dr Narendra Chaudhary, “We Can Together” group will guide the new patient’s parents to accept the bad news, understand the options courageously and to decide about their treatment appropriately after discussion with the treating team. This effort will likely to decrease the refusal to diagnose, refusal to treat and abandonment of the treatment which are the biggest reasons for the poorer outcomes of highly curable childhood cancers in India.

