AIIMS-Bhopal Cures Guillain-Barré Syndrome In 5-Year-Old Child

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pediatric department AIIMS, Bhopal treated a 5-year-old female child diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) after a long stay of 107 days in the ICU and ward of the Department of Pediatrics.

The patient was admitted with complaints of progressive weakness, inability to move all four limbs, and progressive breathing difficulty. A dedicated team of consultants from departments of pediatrics, resident doctors, and nurses provided round-the-clock care and rehabilitation, ensuring the patient received the best possible treatment.

The patient has shown remarkable progress and is returning home after overcoming this challenging condition and prolonged ventilation for 2 months.

She is now tracheostomized, is able to maintain adequate oxygenation on room air, and is also able to move her limbs. She will continue with physiotherapy and outpatient follow-up to ensure a complete recovery.

The combined efforts of the medical team, supporting departments like pediatric surgery, ENT, laboratory support, and her family contributed significantly to this successful outcome. Prof. (Dr.) Ajai Singh, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhopal, has congratulated the team for their dedication to serving humanity.

GBS is a rare neurological disorder in which the body's immune system, which normally protects against disease, suddenly starts attacking the body itself. For this reason, it is also called an auto-immune disorder. In simple terms, a person suffering from this syndrome faces difficulty speaking, walking, swallowing, defecating, or doing common daily activities. This condition gets worse with time. Guillain-Barre syndrome is a disorder in which the patient first starts feeling shivering or pain in the body, and then his muscles start becoming weak.