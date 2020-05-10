AIIMS Bhopal achieves landmark success in COVID-19 treatment, cures coronavirus patient having multiple diseases

A landmark in holistic clinical care of COVID-19 patients has been achieved at AIIMS, Bhopal.

A first case of major life saving emergency surgery on a COVID positive patient in the region was carried out at AIIMS, Bhopal late last night. The patient, a lady aged 61 years with diabetes and hypertension was admitted to the COVID ICU of AIIMS, Bhopal on April 28 with fever and COVID pneumonia. She also had pain in abdomen for which a CT scan was done and she was diagnosed with Superior Mesenteric Artery Thrombosis (clotting of blood in a major blood vessel or an artery that supplies blood to the intestines and other vital organs).

The condition did not improve with medicines and so the patient was taken for major emergency surgery late last night. The surgery was successfully carried out by the surgical team comprising Dr Ajit (Associate Professor), Dr Akash Chari (Senior Resident).

The team used the recommended protective gear and followed all recommended safety precautions. The case was very challenging on many accounts namely, the COVID-19 pneumonia, age over 60 years, co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension, the life threatening bowel damage and bowel perforation as was found during the operation. As lifesaving procedure, a portion of the bowel was resected and ileostomy operation done successfully. At present the patient on ventilator in the COVID ICU under care of Critical care team.

Professor Sarman Singh, Director, AIIMS, Bhopal congratulated the entire team for undertaking this extremely challenging clinical situation and carrying out the surgery.