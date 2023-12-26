 AICC Dissolves MP Congress Working Committee: Jitendra Singh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAICC Dissolves MP Congress Working Committee: Jitendra Singh

AICC Dissolves MP Congress Working Committee: Jitendra Singh

Newly-appointed MP Congress president Jitu Patwari, Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria, Suresh Pachouri and Arun Yadav among others attended the meeting.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The All India Congress Committee has decided to dissolve the Madhya Pradesh Congress working committee, party general secretary in-charge for the state Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

"The All India Congress Committee has decided to dissolve the MP Congress working committee. The district in-charges and joint in-charges will continue to work till the next directive," Singh told reporters after holding a meeting with party leaders.

Read Also
MP: Gwalior Police Arrests 4 Including Security Guard In Mega Mart Theft Case; Huge Stock Of Oil...
article-image

Newly-appointed MP Congress president Jitu Patwari, Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria, Suresh Pachouri and Arun Yadav among others attended the meeting.

The move comes against the backdrop of the party's debacle in the recently held assembly elections wherein the BJP retained power by winning 163 seats while Congress' tally came down to 66 in the 230-member House.

In the wake of the party's defeat the AICC recently appointed Jitu Patwari as MP unit president replacing Kamal Nath.

Read Also
MP: Gwalior Man Who Went To China To Teach Yoga Found Hanging At Home After Fight With Landlord;...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AICC Dissolves MP Congress Working Committee: Jitendra Singh

AICC Dissolves MP Congress Working Committee: Jitendra Singh

MP: Gwalior Police Arrests 4 Including Security Guard In Mega Mart Theft Case; Huge Stock Of Oil...

MP: Gwalior Police Arrests 4 Including Security Guard In Mega Mart Theft Case; Huge Stock Of Oil...

MP: Investigation Team From Bhopal Submits Report In Jabalpur Paddy Procurement Scam; Action Against...

MP: Investigation Team From Bhopal Submits Report In Jabalpur Paddy Procurement Scam; Action Against...

MP: Gwalior Man Who Went To China To Teach Yoga Found Hanging At Home After Fight With Landlord;...

MP: Gwalior Man Who Went To China To Teach Yoga Found Hanging At Home After Fight With Landlord;...

MP: Congress Leaders Pay Tributes To Former President Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma On His Death...

MP: Congress Leaders Pay Tributes To Former President Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma On His Death...