After threatening to boycott Pathaan, MP minister Narottam Mishra REACTS to PM Modi's 'avoid unnecessary remarks' message

MP Home minister Narottam Mishra | Representative Image

The message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to refrain from making "unnecessary comments on trivial matters like movies" has been heard loud and clear, according to senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra, one of the most vocal detractors of the upcoming release 'Pathaan'.

At the conclusion of the two-day BJP National Executive, where a schedule for the upcoming round of elections was developed, PM Modi set out a number of dos and don'ts for his party officials.

Narottam Mishra reacts to Modi's message

When questioned about rumours that the Prime Minister had observed that a minister kept making comments on movies, Mishra responded that no names were mentioned.

"For us, each and every word he says is significant. Because of this, every employee has brought inspiration from there. Their advice and enthusiasm have filled, and will continue to fill, our conduct and behaviour," he told the reporters.

About 'Boycott Pathaan' trend

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie 'Pathaan' has been all over the news of late after several BJP leaders and right wing organisations objected to the film's name and its song 'Besharam Rang'.

The song sparked outrage after Deepika was seen donning a "saffron bikini" in one of the scenes in the song. Mishra called her outfit in the song "objectionable" and threatened makers to stall the film's release.

A number of petitions were submitted to the court, and one of them included a request that the main actors be the subject of a police investigation.