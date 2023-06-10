After Sagar, Infighting In Gwalior BJP Surfaces

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There seems to be no end in sight to internal squabbling in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the upcoming assembly election.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had to intervene to douse the flames of infighting among the ministers in Sagar.

Similarly, the BJP leaders have come face-to-face against each other over distribution of tickets in Gwalior.

Former minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha, former minister Anoop Mishra and former Mayor Samiksha Gupta have been asking for tickets from Gwalior south constituency.

Kushwana said on Friday that if ticket was given to Samiksha from this constituency, he would not seek votes for her.

If any other leader is given ticket, he will work, but he will keep away from supporting Samiksha, said Kushwaha.

Since Samiksha was not given ticket in the 2018 assembly election, she fought polls as an independent candidate.

Samiksha returned to the BJP some time ago, and started demanding ticket from the party.

Because of Samiksha, Kushwaha lost the election to Congress’s Praveen Pathak by 121 votes. So he cannot forget it.

The BJP is facing similar inner fighting in many districts. The old hands in the BJP are not ready to campaign for Jyotiraditya Scindia and his supporters.

According to the party’s old warhorses, some senior BJP leader should get ticket.