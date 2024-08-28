 Adani, Reliance Among Major Companies To Attend Gwalior's Regional Industry Conclave On Aug 28
The conclave will see participation from trade commissioners and industrial representatives from half a dozen countries.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 09:29 AM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government is organising a Regional Industry Conclave in Gwalior on Wednesday to boost industrial development in the region. The event will attract industrial representatives and investors from across the country and the world, aiming to accelerate growth and create employment opportunities in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

The government, led by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, is focused on attracting industrial investment to all corners of the state, ensuring economic growth and connecting every part of the Gwalior-Chambal region to the main stream of progress.

The conclave will see participation from trade commissioners and industrial representatives from half a dozen countries. Notable attendees include Zambia's Secretary of Economic and Trade, Irene Ekombelewa Apuleni, Togo's Mission Attaché, Mr. Maza Vijayo Mendeley, Costa Rica's Chief Diplomatic Agreement Officer, Sofia Salas Monge, and senior officials from Mexico, the Netherlands, and Canada.

Leading companies like Adani Ports & SEZ Limited, Reliance Industries, AGI Greenpac, Accenture Industries, Prime Gold, OFV Tech, BR Group, Marble Vinyls, and Modern Techno will have senior executives attending the event. They will engage in one-on-one discussions to explore investment opportunities in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Existing industrial units in the region, such as Jamna Auto Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Supreme & Mondelez, Sanghvi Foods, and Montage Enterprises, are planning to expand, with an estimated investment of around ₹2,260 crores, which is expected to create approximately 4,588 jobs.

At the event, Mohan Yadav will virtually lay the foundation stones and inaugurate 22 industrial units from the Dattopant Thengadi Auditorium at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University. He will also distribute letters of intent to new units and launch the "Invest MP" portal.

The conclave will be attended by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, State Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, and several state government ministers, including Prahlad Patel, Tulsiram Silawat, Chetan Kumar Kashyap, Narayan Singh Kushwah, Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Rakesh Shukla, Karan Singh Verma, Ramniwas Rawat, Edal Singh Kanshana, and Govind Singh Rajput.

