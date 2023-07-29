 Accidents Soar, New Roads In Tatters; Repair In Oct, Says BMC Karond: 47 Accidents In 1 Month
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As monsoon as set in and struck Bhopal severely, accidents have become common. The road mishaps can be attributed to battered roads, which were constructed six months back. They lie in tatters due to heavy downpour.

For instance, 80-feet wide road at Prabhat Square in Ashoka Garden, which was constructed in January this year, has several potholes. Karond has registered 47 complaints of road accidents in last one month followed by PGBT Road whose count stands at 39.

Roads in the areas have worn off after it rained buckets in the city in June and July. Other areas with high accident count due to potholed roads include Nariyalkheda road and the Govindpura market, where even walking is a nightmare for people.

Same is the situation from Bawadia Kalan to Hoshangabad Road and Alpana trijunction road. The police busy maintaining law-and-order head of Union home minister Amit Shah’s arrival in the city on Sunday are nowhere to be found at police stations as they are guarding streets.

As a result, two-wheeler accident grievances are ignored. Monsoon has added to woes of two-wheeler riders who land in puddles hiding potholes beneath. They lose balance and fall on ground.

When Free Press contacted municipal officials, they said sewers were being laid across the city. They said repair was not done properly. As a result, asphalt laid on the roads was swept away.

