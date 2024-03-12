7 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured After Speeding Truck Collides With A Marriage Procession In Raisen

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, seven people lost their lives, and 25 others sustained injuries after a truck, overtaking from the wrong side, collided with a marriage procession in Sultanpur, in MP's Raisen district on Monday.

Upon receiving the information, local police and the concerned district administration promptly arrived at the scene and commenced a rescue operation.

Read Also Seven Youths Injured After Speeding Scorpio Crashes Into BRTS Railings In Indore

The wedding procession was reportedly en route from a village in Raisen when the accident occurred. Those severely injured were transferred to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were referred for post-mortem examinations. Tragically, five of the injured individuals succumbed to their injuries. Presently, the remaining 11 injured, including women and children, are receiving treatment at the hospital and are reported to be in critical condition.

A police official reported that the tragedy occurred on National Highway-45 at Khamaria Ghat along the Bhopal-Jabalpur road. It is believed that the driver of the speeding truck lost control, causing it to collide with the wedding procession and fatally injuring several individuals, including women and children. The injured victims were promptly transported to the district hospital for urgent medical attention.