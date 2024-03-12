 7 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured After Speeding Truck Collides With A Marriage Procession In Raisen
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal 7 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured After Speeding Truck Collides With A Marriage Procession In Raisen

7 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured After Speeding Truck Collides With A Marriage Procession In Raisen

Upon receiving the information, local police and the concerned district administration promptly arrived at the scene and commenced a rescue operation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 12:11 AM IST
article-image

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, seven people lost their lives, and 25 others sustained injuries after a truck, overtaking from the wrong side, collided with a marriage procession in Sultanpur, in MP's Raisen district on Monday.

Upon receiving the information, local police and the concerned district administration promptly arrived at the scene and commenced a rescue operation.

Read Also
Seven Youths Injured After Speeding Scorpio Crashes Into BRTS Railings In Indore
article-image

The wedding procession was reportedly en route from a village in Raisen when the accident occurred. Those severely injured were transferred to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were referred for post-mortem examinations. Tragically, five of the injured individuals succumbed to their injuries. Presently, the remaining 11 injured, including women and children, are receiving treatment at the hospital and are reported to be in critical condition.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut March 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chandan Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Bank Colony &...
article-image

A police official reported that the tragedy occurred on National Highway-45 at Khamaria Ghat along the Bhopal-Jabalpur road. It is believed that the driver of the speeding truck lost control, causing it to collide with the wedding procession and fatally injuring several individuals, including women and children. The injured victims were promptly transported to the district hospital for urgent medical attention.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: CM For Empowering Kanha Forest Staffers To Handle Naxal Threat

Bhopal: CM For Empowering Kanha Forest Staffers To Handle Naxal Threat

Bhopal: BJP Mulling Over Candidates For Rest Of Five Seats In State

Bhopal: BJP Mulling Over Candidates For Rest Of Five Seats In State

Bhopal: Fire, Water Destroy GAD Records

Bhopal: Fire, Water Destroy GAD Records

7 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured After Speeding Truck Collides With A Marriage Procession In Raisen

7 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured After Speeding Truck Collides With A Marriage Procession In Raisen

Bhopal: Bailable Warrant Against Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur

Bhopal: Bailable Warrant Against Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur