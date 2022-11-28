65th National Shooting Championship: MP shooters win medals in team events

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy's shooters won two medals, including one gold and one silver, in rifle shooting team events at the 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) (Rifle Events) being held in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, from November 20 to December 9. MP Shooting Academy's 30 shooters have participated in the tournament.

MP shooters Ashi Chouksey, Nupur Kumrawat and Sharanya Lakhan won gold medal in the 50-metre rifle-prone junior team event. Similarly, Ashi Chouksey, Sunidhi Chouhan and Bandhvi Singh won a silver medal in 50-metre rifle-prone senior team event. Earlier, rifle shooter Chouksey won one gold in 50m rifle 3P(position) junior women's singles event and another gold medal in 50m rifle 3P junior women's team event with Sharanya Lakhan and Nupur Kumrawat.

Chouksey won a silver medal with Sunidhi Chauhan and Bandhvi Singh in the 50m rifle 3P senior women's team event. MP Shooting Academy's Prachi Kaurav, Sharanya Lakhan, and Nupur Kumrawat won the gold medal in the Junior Women Civilian Team event in the championship. Academy's Bandhavi Singh, Manisha Kathait, and Nupur Kumrawat, representing the Senior Women Civilian team, won the gold medal.

MP Shooting Academy coach Vaibhav Sharma told Free Press, "We are expecting at least 15 medals; till now, our shooters have won six medals. We are all preparing well for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games and International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shooting (Rifle/Pistol)."

The shooting coach added, "Everything and anything can impact an athlete before their event, be it media interactions, changed weather, or changed venues, especially when your athletes are at the peak of their careers. Once they get used to it, all these factors don't impact the athletes much."

Appreciating the shooters, shooting coach Vaibhav Sharma mentioned that Nupur Kumrawat would bring more laurels to the state and country in the coming years. He said that Nupur was a good shooter; she has been transforming herself and getting better at her game.