409 graduates conferred with degrees, seven bag gold medals at VIT Bhopal University 2nd Annual Convocation

BHOPAL: In all 409 graduates were conferred with degree at the 2nd Annual Convocation of VIT Bhopal University on Sunday.

Dr G Viswanathan, Chancellor of VIT Bhopal, in his presidential address, congratulated the students for their achievements in the first placement drive where 94 per cent of the placement registered in B.Tech.

In the placement, 150 students bagged Super Dream (>10 LPA)/ Dream (>5 LPA) offers. Viswanathan commended the initiatives of the VIT Bhopal for introducing several future-ready programmes like Cyber Security, Gaming Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Bioengineering and Aerospace.

Assistant Vice President, VIT Bhopal Kadhambari S Viswanathan and Trustee Ramani Balasundaram, presented a total of 7 Gold Medals to toppers from various programmes and Rank Certificates to 21 meritorious students.

The assistant Vice President stated, “It has been a tremendous journey starting from 2017 with 383 students and 32 faculties at campus to more than 7000 students with 100 per cent doctoral faculties have put their faith in us and participating in our commitment of transforming education.”

She further said that in the current graduating B.Tech. batch, students received 419 overall offers with the highest package of 18 LPA. “Our second B.Tech batch is undergoing through placement process and they have received a total of 725 offers with 187 Super Dream and 132 Dream offers so far,” Kadhambari. She further said that to uplift the marginalized section in Madhya Pradesh, VIT Bhopal has launched STARS (Support the Advancement of Rural Students) Scheme under which 84 Boys and 58 Girls, district toppers from state-run Schools are getting free education and free boarding facilities under the same. Chancellor administered the pledge.

Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Member NITI Aayog and Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi appreciated the innovative teaching methodologies and advanced curriculum designs followed at VIT Bhopal.

The Guest of Honour, Dr Srihari Krishnaswami, Dean at Binghamton University, USA; a partner institution, has appreciated the international programs offered by VIT along with several leading institutions in the world. He welcomed the students to join Binghamton University and establish greater collaboration. Vice President Sankar Viswanathan joined the ceremony online and graced the occasion with his presence.

Vice Chancellor Dr U Kamachi Mudali welcomed the gathering and Dean Academics Dr Manas Kumar Mishra and Dr Reena Jain, Assistant Controller of Examinations executed the proceedings.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 10:58 PM IST