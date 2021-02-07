2020-’21 census: Vulture population up by 1,011 in Madhya Pradesh, Panna has the highest with 983

Bhopal: The vulture census in Madhya Pradesh has brought along some good news with it. An increase of 1,011 vultures has been observed during the past one year — the outcome of efforts done for conservation of the critically endangered bird. Panna district remains at the top with 983 vultures and counting.

As many as 8,397 vultures were counted in the last census conducted in 2019-’20. This year, the number of vultures has increased to 9,408 — an increase of 1,011 birds.

Panna divided into 2 parts: Forest staff and other officials engaged in the counting process in Panna had to divide the district into two parts considering the concentration of birds in the area. Panna-South registered 552 vultures, while Panna-North reported 431. The Panna Tiger Reserve, too, registered 666 vultures — the highest among any tiger reserve.

Mandsaur district registered 587 vultures, the second after Panna district. At least 416 birds were found in the adjoining district of Neemuch.