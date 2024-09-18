 20-Gram Tumour Extracted From Throat Of Chatterbox ‘Betu’ In Satna
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 11:02 PM IST
article-image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-year-old chatterbox, Betu, stopped whistling, beak-grinding, and crackling. He also stopped eating as there was a 20-gramme tumour in his throat.

Betu’s owner Chandrabhan Vishwakarma took him to the district veterinary hospital where the doctors detected the problem Betu was suffering from.

The doctors of the district veterinary hospital operated upon him and extracted it.

According to veterinary doctor at the hospital Brihaspati Bharti, it happened for the first time that a bird has been operated upon in the hospital. Betu is alright now.

Vishwakarma brought a parrot 20 years ago. As he raised the parrot as a family member, he baptised the bird as Betu.

The parrot stopped eating, chattering and whistling. The tumour was increasing and could have infected the eyes, Bharti said.

When Bharti agreed to operate upon Betu, Vishwakarma admitted his pet to the hospital. A team of doctors took two hours to extract the tumour from the parrot’s throat.

Vishwakarma has been told how to take care of the bird after the operation.

The extracted tumour was sent to Rewa for further examination, the doctors said.

Another veterinary doctor Balendra Singh who was part of the team that operated upon Betu said the parrot was fine.

