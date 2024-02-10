1.5L Youths Deprived Of Joining Army: Youth Congress |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Youth Congress has raised cudgels against the Agnipath Scheme by asserting that the Central government had pushed the future of more than 1.5 lakh youths into darkness. It alleged that youths were earlier selected for recruitment into the Army but till date, no joining letters have been given to them.

Addressing a press conference, Youth Congress state president Vikrant Bhuria said during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the youths awaiting recruitment. To raise the voice against the injustice, Rahul Gandhi had started ‘Jai Jawan: War Against Injustice’ from Bihar on January 31.

Youth Congress national secretary Maan Singh Rathore said the BJP government did injustice with 1.5 lakh selected youths by depriving them from joining. Of them, 7,000 who have completed all the process and are waiting for joining the Air Force.

Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar: CM Joins BJP’s Slogan Writing Campaign For General Election |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday participated in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s wall writing programme for upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Gandhi Nagar near Lalghati overbridge. Yadav was spotted outlining the party's symbol (lotus) and filling colours in it on a wall along with the slogan, Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar.

"Today, we all participated in a wall writing programme under Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar campaign. We have done wall writing on personal house with consent," Yadav told reporters here. "In BJP, right from the Chief Minister to the party workers, everyone does whatever work he gets. On Saturday, I joined wall writing drive on BJP National President JP Nadda’s call", Yadav added.