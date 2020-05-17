15 lakh labourers may return to MP, 3.50 lakhs have come, say government records

The government records say around 3.50 lakh labourers have been brought to MP from other states.

On the other hand, there are chances that 15 lakh labourers may return to the state.

A large number of labourers from Bundelkhand, Vindhya and Mahakaushal regions of MP go to other states to earn a living.

Nearly four lakh people have already returned and an equal number of them are likely to come back.

The government has neither any records of those labourers nor any information about them.

They are either walking up to the state or hiring some means of transportation to reach their destinations.

Labourers from MP go to Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmadabad, Bengaluru and other states for livelihood.

Most of them are returning to the state. From Bundelkhand itself, lakhs of labourers go to other states.

A few contractors take labourers to other states on vehicles and trains, but all such agents have disappeared.

Legislator from Naryawali assembly constituency in Sagar, Pradeep Laria, said labourers were continuously returning to the state.

According to Laria, providing livelihood to those labourers will be difficult in coming days.

From Sagar district, thousands of labourers go to other states, but they will not return to their place of work at least for two years, Laria said, adding that the state has to make provisions for their livelihood.

According to BJP legislator from Jatara in Teekamgarh, Harishanker Khatik, 70,000 labourers have returned to his constituency.

According to Khatik, they will be provided with jobs through MNREGA.

The labourers who have returned to his constituency said that they would not go back to their place of work, come what may, according to Khatik.

Similar is the condition in Mahakaushal and Vindhya regions. Former minister Rajendra Shukla is making efforts to bring back the labourers stranded outside Vindhya region. Thousands of labourers have returned to their native place.

Thousands of labourers have reached Santa from Maharashtra on motorcycles, and thousands are on their way home.

Since the number of labourers is innumerable, there is no system to keep them in quarantine for 14 days or to provide them with other facilities.