 14-Year-Old Girl Harassed, Forced To Watch Porn In Second Class AC Coach Of Mangla Express
The girl reported the incident to the Government railway police (GRP) control room.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly harassed and forced to see porn videos by a man in a train on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the second class AC Coach A-1 of the Mangala Express en-route Itarsi to Bhopal.

The girl was traveling with her grandmother. The man also made indecent gestures. The girl, scared and unable to bear the harassment, informed her grandmother.

The girl reported the incident to the Government railway police (GRP) control room. When the train reached Bina, GRP officers boarded but, instead of taking immediate action, they suggested the girl get off the train to file an FIR. She refused. The train was then attended by GRP Jhansi, who removed the accused. However, the girl still refused to get off the train. She finally reached Gwalior, where her father was waiting.

The girl's father filed an FIR at the GRP station in Gwalior under sections 74 BNS 11/12. GRP Station In-Charge Thakkar mentioned that the incident took place at Rani Kamlapati Station. The case has been registered and transferred to the GRP at Rani Kamlapati Station for further action.

