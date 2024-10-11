Yamaha R3 Gets a Modern Makeover: New TFT Display and Sleek Design

2025 Yamaha R3 |

Yamaha has introduced the latest version of the R3 supersport motorcycle, following the recent launch of the Yamaha R9. This marks the first major update for the R3 since 2019. The new model showcases a refreshed design and includes some upgraded features, while still retaining its familiar 321cc parallel-twin engine.

Yamaha has given the R3 a significant design overhaul to bring it in line with its supersport siblings. The twin-headlamp setup has been replaced with single headlamp in the centre, accompanied by stylish DRLs on either side. The updated fairing has a sharper, more aggressive look, now equipped with winglets to improve aerodynamics. The new model features a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, adding a modern touch to the bike's overall appeal.

The updated Yamaha R3 retains its high-quality cycle parts, including the 37 mm KYB upside-down forks at the front, which provide precise handling and stability. At the rear, it comes with an adjustable mono-shock for a smoother and more customizable ride. The braking system remains unchanged, with a 298 mm disc at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear, ensuring reliable stopping power.

Yamaha's updated R3 retains its 321cc parallel-twin engine, delivering the same 41.42 bhp and 29.5 Nm of torque as before. However, a notable upgrade is the addition of a slip and assist clutch to the 6-speed gearbox, which improves gear shifts and reduces rider fatigue. While the current model is priced at Rs 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, the new version is anticipated to arrive next year.

