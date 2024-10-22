Volkswagen Virtus Achieves 50,000 Sales Milestone in India

Volkswagen Virtus |

Volkswagen India has achieved a new milestone with the Virtus, surpassing 50,000 wholesale units in just 28 months. The sedan has also emerged as the top-selling model in its segment for 2024, recording over 17,000 units sold so far this year. Volkswagen India continues to make strides in the market, with its India 2.0 models – Virtus and Taigun – crossing 1 lakh domestic sales mark by the second quarter.

The brand’s overall domestic sales reached 6.5 lakh units by the end of the third quarter, showcasing its strong performance. Since the launch of the Volkswagen Taigun, the India 2.0 models have contributed nearly 18.5% to Volkswagen’s total domestic sales in just over 3 years, reflecting the popularity.

Volkswagen offers Virtus with two engine choices to cater to varied driving needs. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, available with 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. For performance enthusiasts, the GT Performance Line comes equipped with a 1.5-litre TSI Evo engine, mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Volkswagen Virtus is packed with features to enhance convenience and safety. It comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, offering seamless wireless connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional amenities include wireless charging and My Volkswagen Connect Plus. The sedan also delivers a premium audio experience with its 8-speaker system. On the safety front, the Volkswagen Virtus is equipped with over 40 active and passive safety features and has earned a 5-star GNCAP ratings.

Speaking about the milestone achievement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are immensely grateful to all our customers for making the Volkswagen Virtus India’s No.1 selling premium sedan. The Virtus continues to resonate strongly with our customers, and crossing the 50 000 sales mark is a testament to the product's success in the Indian market, making it India’s most loved premium sedan. Ever since its launch, we have sold nearly 60 Virtus sedans every day, and we are glad that Virtus has carved its own cult following, as it continues to sustain the sales momentum, despite headwinds in its segment.”

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India continues to focus on delivering performance-oriented and safe vehicles, backed by reliable after-sales services for an improved ownership experience. Recently, the brand launched the new Virtus GT Line and GT Plus Sport, featuring a sleek black-themed design that adds a sporty flair to the popular sedan.