Vespa 946 Dragon Launches in India at Rs 14.28 Lakh

Vespa 946 Dragon |

Piaggio, the renowned Italian automaker, has introduced the Vespa 946 Dragon in India, a limited-edition scooter priced at Rs 14.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested buyers can now book the special-edition Vespa 946 Dragon at authorized Motoplex showrooms across India.

This exclusive version of Vespa 946 scooter stands apart with its distinctive design, featuring a striking base Gold color adorned with intricate dragon decals in Emerald color. The Vespa 946 Dragon, offering enthusiasts a rare opportunity to own a collector's edition tailoerd for the Indian market.

Vespa 946 Dragon |

This limited-production scooter will be available as a completely built unit (CBU), ensuring top-notch quality and exclusivity. It's worth noting that globally, only 1,888 units of the Dragon edition are up for grabs, making it a rare and coveted addition to any collector's garage.

Vespa 946 Dragon |

Powering the Vespa 946 Dragon is a 150cc ait-cooled engine equipped with fuel injection and four valves. This engine configuration delivers a peak power of 11.1bhp along with 10.3Nm of torque, ensuring a smooth and efficient ride. The scooter features 12-inch alloy wheels for stability, complemented by a 220mm front disc brake and a dual-channel ABS. It also boasts modern features such as LED lights, a digital instrument cluster, and traction control.

Read Also Piaggio delivers first lot of Apé Electrik to customers of Switch Delhi initiative

Vespa 946 Dragon |

Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD of Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited, remarked, "Vespa has always represented more than mere mobility; it embodies the essence of freedom of expression and celebrates art and culture. In line with this ethos, we are thrilled to introduce the collector's edition Vespa 946 Dragon to India, catering to customers who value unique collectibles. Additionally, we take pride in unveiling our debut fashion offering in India with the exclusive Vespa Dragon Varsity Jacket, which accompanies every purchase of the Vespa 946 Dragon."