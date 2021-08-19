Piaggio rolls out special edition 'Vespa 75th' in India

Advertisement

Piaggio, the maker of the premium Vespa scooter, has rolled out a special edition of the two-wheeler in the domestic market on completing 75 years of the iconic brand.

The special 'Vespa 75th' will be offered in 125cc and 150cc engine options and available across all Vespa dealerships in the country, Piggio India said.

The 125cc 'Vespa 75th' is priced at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the 150cc version costs Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom), Piaggio India said.

The scooter can be booked for an initial amount of Rs 5,000 across all dealerships in India and through the company's e-commerce website, it said.

The special edition of the vehicles comes with features such as high lumen LED headlight with center integrated DRL, Piaggio India said.

It added that the 150cc engine scooter has front disc brake anti-lock braking system (ABS), while the 125cc offers combi braking system (CBS) in 125cc.

Vespa was developed in 1946. It was launched in India in April 2012.

This Vespa 75th is a symbol of elegance, style and sophistication through nostalgic remembrance of the iconic brands journey into splendid history, the company said.

"As we are celebrating the value of independence through Vespa 75th, it also embarks Vespa's journey in India at the time India celebrates 75 years of Independence," said Diego Graffi, chairman and managing director of Piaggio India.

Vespa is not just a vehicle but an icon of lifestyle that has gained the global stature and transcended trends into various times, said Sudhanshu Agarwal, business head (two-wheelers) at Piaggio India.

He added that the company intends to expand to Tier-I and Tier-II cities with 300 dealerships and 400 motoplexes.

The company has a state-of-the-art production facility in Baramati, Maharashtra, where it manufactures the Vespa alongside the Aprilia SR and SXR range.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 07:54 PM IST