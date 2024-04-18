Style Revival: Piaggio's Refined Vespa 140th Edition Limited

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | April 18, 2024
Piaggio celebrated its 140th anniversary with a limited edition Vespa model, named 'Vespa 140th of Piaggio', releasing only 140 units globally.
The special edition Vespa is featured with a white paint with blue accents and exclusive body graphics, exuding a sporty vibe.
The design incorporates modern and retro elements, including a circular headlamp, integrated turn indicators, and blue alloy wheels.
Powering the Vespa 140th edition is a 278cc single-cylinder engine, delivering 23.8 bhp and 26 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT automatic gearbox.
The Vespa 140th edition features full LED lighting, digital instrument panel, keyless start, traction control, Bluetooth, ABS, and optional accessories for added convenience and style.
Bookings for the limited edition model open from April 18 to 21, 2024, across 66 countries, with unfortunately no units reserved for India.
Thanks For Reading!