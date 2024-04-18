The 5G Fever: Moto G64 5G Smashes Into The Budget Segment

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 18, 2024
The brand new Motorola Moto G64 5G's dimensions are 161.6 x 73.8 x 8.9 mm.
The device has Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back and weighs 192 g.
The 50 MP camera lens has PDAF, OIS system enabled.
The phone is available in three colours, namely: Mint Green, Ice Lilac and Pearl Blue.
The device runs on Android 14 and has a 6000 mAh battery.
The Realme C35 and Vivo Y16 are some of the phones in the segment.
The Moto G64 5G is priced at Rs 14,999.
