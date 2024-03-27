A Thing Of Beauty: OnePlus Nord CE4 Expected To Be Launched Soon

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 27, 2024
The OnePlus Nord CE4 is expected to have the display size of 6.74 inches.
The phone will be available in two colour variants, namely Black and Green.
The phone has three lenses, as the main camera comes with a resolution of 50 MP. Meanwhile the selfie camera gives a 16 MP resolution.
Running on Android 14, the phone has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.
The phone memory comes in 256GB 8GB RAM and 256GB 12GB RAM variants.
The Nord is anticipated to take on the Vivo V30.
The OnePlus Nord CE4 is expected to be priced at around Rs 27,000.
