Ultraviolette F99 Electric Bike Unveiled in India, Boasts 265km/h Top Speed

Ultraviolette has introduced the F99 Factory Racing Platform in India, aiming to break two major records. The first goal is to set the highest top speed for an Indian motorcycle, while the second is to achieve the fastest quarter-mile time by an Indian bike. This bike is designed and developed entirely at its R&D center in Bengaluru. With a power output more than double that of any production bike from and Indian company, it is set to make a significant impact in the electric motorcycle space.

The Ultraviolette F99 Factory Racing Platform, first showcased at the EICMA in Milan in 2023, has now been revealed in its pre-production prototype form. Staying true to the company’s vision of ‘Design in India, Design for the World’, the F99 is set to make waves as India’s first superbike. With plans to break Indian speed records within the next 90 days, Ultraviolette continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the electric motorcycle industry.

Ultraviolette’s F99 Factory Racing Platform is a leap forward in electric motorcycle technology, boasting a powerful 400V battery system, compared to the F77's 60V setup. With a remarkable 121bhp, the F99 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 265 km/h. Its sleek design, with a drag coefficient of 0.45, helps improve aerodynamics. Built on a lightweight aluminium frame, it features carbon fibre body panels, a 1,400mm wheelbase, and a kerb weight of 178kg. Equipped with advanced suspension and tyre setups, the F99 ensures both speed and stability on the road.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayan Subramaniam CEO – Ultraviolette Automotive said, “We believe Innovation to be a duty & a responsibility to the future of India. For long, we’ve looked to the East & West and used ‘Value Engineering’ as a means to deflect the onus of truly making World class products in India. With the talent available locally and the focus on design & technology cultivated through upskilling & job creation by start ups, there is no reason India can’t dream of having a world-class brand in performance motorcycling – to not dream of it, would be a disservice to our generation.”