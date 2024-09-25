TVS Ronin SS Gets Rs 14,000 Price Cut, New Colour Scheme for Top Model

TVS Ronin |

TVS has introduced attractive offers just in time for the festive season, including a price cut on the Ronin motorcycle. The base variant, Ronin SS, now costs Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom) after a reduction of Rs 14,000. This follows a previous discount on the Raider 125, which saw a price drop of Rs 11,000 with the launch of a new drum brake version.



The other variants of TVS Ronin, including the DS, TD, and TD Special Edition, are priced at Rs 1.57 lakh, Rs 1.67 lakh, and Rs 1.73 lakh, respectively. Alongside the price cut, TVS has also unveiled a new Midnight Blue color scheme for the top-spec variant, featuring a mix of dark blue, grey, and fluorescent green graphics.

TVS Ronin features a 225.9cc single-cylinder engine, generating a maximum power of 20bhp and a torque of 19.93Nm. It is equipped with a 5-speed gearbox that includes assist and slipper clutch for smoother gear transitions. The bike’s suspension setup consists of a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock with seven settings and gold-coloured USD telescopic front forks, enhancing ride comfort. Additionally, it comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, which help improve stability and handling on various road conditions.

The TVS Ronin features an LCD display that provides crucial information such as speed, engine RPM, and gear shift indicators. It includes the SmartXonnect feature, which lets riders connect their smartphones through Bluetooth for notifications on calls and SMS, as well as battery status and turn-by-turn navigation.

Additional highlights of the bike are Glide-Through-Traffic technology, LED lights, and an adjustable brake and clutch lever that can be set in three ways. The Ronin also has a side-stand engine cut-off for extra safety. The SS and DS models come with single-channel ABS, while the TD versions are equipped with dual-channel ABS. Furthermore, the bike offers two unique ABS modes, Rain and Urban, that adapt the ABS response to improve safety and handling in various road conditions.