New TVS Apache RR 310 Hits Indian Market at Rs 2.75 Lakh: All You Need to Know

TVS has introduced the 2024 edition of its flagship Apache RR 310 in India, starting at Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model brings several enhancements, including segment-first aerodynamic winglets integrated into the side fairing, aimed at improving stability and performance.

The latest version of the TVS Apache RR 310 comes with a starting price of Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Racing Red model. However, this variant does not include the bi-directional quick-shifter. For those looking to add this feature, it will cost approximately Rs 17,000 extra. The 2024 lineup also introduces a new Bomber Grey color option, priced at Rs 2.97 lakh (ex-showroom), offering a stylish and performance-focused upgrade.

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 retains its 312cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a 6-speed gearbox, but now offers improved performance. The updated model produces 37 bhp at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm of torque at 7,900 rpm. TVS also claims that it accelerates faster than before, shaving 0.43 seconds off its 0-100 km/h time, making it a more exciting choice for riders looking for speed and agility.

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 keeps its familiar trellis frame, supported by upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock for improved handling. Braking is handled by disc brakes. It also comes with a 5-inch TFT display that offers Bluetooth connectivity and navigation.

The updated electronics package includes new features like tyre pressure monitoring, cornering ABS, traction control, and cruise control. While the overall design remains similar, it gets refreshed decals and is available in three colours: Bomber Grey, Racing Red, and Race Replica.

TVS has introduced two performance kits for the new Apache RR 310: the Dynamic kit, priced at Rs 18,000, and the Dynamic Pro kit at Rs 16,000. The Dynamic kit enhances the bike's handling with fully adjustable suspension, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a brass-coated drive chain. The Dynamic Pro kit, meanwhile, focuses on safety and stability, offering race-tuned dynamic stability control for better on-road performance. These upgrades allow riders to customize their experience for both performance and safety.