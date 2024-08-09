 TVS NTorq 125 and NTorq 125 Race XP Launched in Fresh New Colors
TVS NTorq 125 and NTorq 125 Race XP Launched in Fresh New Colors

Both scooters are equipped with the same 125 cc engine, but the Race XP delivers slightly higher power and torque compared to the standard model.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
TVS NTorq 125 |

TVS Motor Company has launched new color options for its NTorq 125 scooter and the NTorq 125 Race XP edition. The standard NTorq 125 now features three new colors: Turquoise, Harlequin Blue, and Nardo Grey. The Race XP edition is available in a new matte black special edition, which includes a blend of matte and glossy textures.

article-image

Both scooters are equipped with the same 125 cc engine, but the Race XP delivers slightly higher power and torque compared to the standard model. The TVS NTorq 125 comes with a 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine that generates 9.4 bhp and 10.6Nm of torque. This model is available from Rs 86,871 (ex-showroom) and features the TVS SmartXonnect system for Bluetooth connectivity, which offers navigation, caller ID, and parking location tracking, along with two riding modes.

TVS NTorq 125

TVS NTorq 125 |

The TVS NTorq 125 Racce XP edition, equipped with the same engine, is tuned for greater performance, producing 10bhp and 10.8Nm of torque, making it the top-performing 125 cc scooter in India. The Race XP model is lighter and includes additional features such as a voice command system, SMS alerts, lap and acceleration timers, and turn-by-turn navigation.

article-image
TVS NTorq 125 Race

TVS NTorq 125 Race |

Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President of Marketing - Scooters, Commuter Motorcycles & Corporate Brand at TVS Motor Company, commented on the launch, stating, “At TVS Motor, our goal is to offer a platform for our customers to express themselves. The TVS NTorq 125 and TVS NTorq Race XP embody this commitment. The new vibrant color options represent a contemporary take on scooter design, blending excitement with personal expression.”

Last month, TVS Motor company has introduces the 2024 Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition in India, priced at Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition is offered in a single variant and is now open for bookings at all authorized TVS dealership nationwide. The TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition stands out with its exclusive Matte Black paint job, featuring carbon fiber race-inspired graphics and distinctive Racing Edition logo.

