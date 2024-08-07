TVS Motor Shares Zooms More Than 5% To All-Time High Level After Q1 Earning Call

The two-wheeler manufacturing giant TVS Motors zoomed more than 5.6 per cent day after the bike manufacturing giant declared its financials for the quarter ending in June.

The stock opened at Rs 2,535.00 per share on the National Stock Exchange, touching a day-high level of Rs 2,618.65 per share. Today, TVS Motors touched a life-week high price of Rs 2,618.65 per share on the bourses.

The share price has risen after the strong Q1 results, which showed good growth in two-wheeler business in the past quarter.

Net Profit Q1 FY25

The company's profit after tax (PAT) increased to ₹577 crore in the June quarter from ₹468 crore in the first quarter of 2023–2024, a 23% increase.

Revenue Q1 FY25

During Tuesday's post-market hours, the company revealed that its revenue from operations increased by 16 per cent to Rs 8,376 crore, up from Rs 7,218 crore in the quarter that concluded in June 2023.

EBITDA Q1 FY25

Compared to Rs 764 crore in the first quarter of 2023–24, TVS Motor recorded its highest operating EBITDA of Rs 960 crore in the first quarter of 2024–25, a growth of 26 per cent.

Operating EBITDA margin increased to 11.5 per cent from 10.6 per cent in the quarter ended June 2023, a significant improvement of 90 basis points.

Two and Three-wheeler sales Q1 FY25

In terms of sales, the company's three- and two-wheeler sales, including exports, increased by 14 per cent to 10.87 lakh units in the quarter that ended in June 2024 from 9.53 lakh units in the corresponding period the year before.

Sales of motorcycles increased by 11 per cent to 5.14 lakh from 4.63 lakh in the same quarter last year.