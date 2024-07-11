TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition 2024 Launched: Priced at Rs.1.28 Lakh

TVS Motor company has introduces the 2024 Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition in India, priced at Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition is offered in a single variant and is now open for bookings at all authorized TVS dealership nationwide.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition stands out with its exclusive Matte Black paint job, featuring carbon fiber race-inspired graphics and distinctive Racing Edition logo. Adding to its striking appearance, the bike also comes with eye-catching red alloy wheels, setting it apart from the standard Apache RTR 160.

The new 2024 Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition from TVS Motor Company is packed with features. It offers three riding modes: Sport, Urban, and Rain, to suit different driving conditions. The bike also includes a digital LCD instrument console with TVS ‘SmartXonnect’ Bluetooth function, allowing riders to stay connected. Additionally, it comes with an LED headlamp and taillamp for improved visibility, and TVS’ Glide Through (GTT) for a smoother riding experience.

The mechanical setup of the TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition remains unchanged. It is powered by a 160cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, delivering 16.04hp and 13.85Nm of torque. The bike rides on 17-inch rims with tubeless tyres, ensuring stability and performance on the road.

In the last month, TVS has launched the Blaze of Black Dark Edition for its Apache RTR 160 series in India. The prices start at Rs 1.20 lakh for the Apache RTR 160 2V Black Edition and go up to Rs 1.25 lakh for the Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition (ex-showroom). This special edition features a sleek all-black design, including a fuel tank with a black TVS Apache stallion logo and a black exhaust. It also has Apache and RTR 160 4V stickers on the side panels and tail. Apart from the new look, the Black Edition has the same features as the base model, such as a rear drum brake and no Bluetooth connectivity.