TVS Raider Range Starts at Rs 84,869 with Launch of New Drum Variant

TVS Motor Company has rolled out a new entry-level version of the Raider, now equipped with drum brakes at both ends to reduce costs. The rest of the bike stays the same, with no other changes. Priced at Rs 84,869 (ex-showroom), this new variant makes the Raider about Rs 10,000 cheaper, offering a more affordable option for customers while maintaining its key features.

The TVS Raider 125 Drum variant looks similar to other models in the series but comes with a 130mm drum brake and combined braking system (CBS). Priced lower than the single-seat version, which costs Rs 96,869 (ex-showroom), this variant offers features like an LED headlamp, LCD display, USB charging port, and ride modes. Available in Striking Red and Wicked Black, it shares the same engine as other Raider models, ensuring the same level of performance.

The TVS Raider 125 Drum is equipped with a 124.8cc air-cooled engine that produces 11.2bhp and 11.2Nm of torque. It uses a five-speed transmission for smooth gearshift. The bike can accelerate from 0 to 60km/h in 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 99 km/h. For suspension, it features telescopic forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear, offering a stable and comfortable ride.

Recently, TVS has introduced the 2024 edition of its flagship Apache RR 310 in India, starting at Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model brings several enhancements, including segment-first aerodynamic winglets integrated into the side fairing, aimed at improving stability and performance.

The latest version of the TVS Apache RR 310 comes with a starting price of Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Racing Red model. However, this variant does not include the bi-directional quick-shifter. For those looking to add this feature, it will cost approximately Rs 17,000 extra. The 2024 lineup also introduces a new Bomber Grey color option, priced at Rs 2.97 lakh (ex-showroom), offering a stylish and performance-focused upgrade.

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 retains its 312cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a 6-speed gearbox, but now offers improved performance. The updated model produces 37 bhp at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm of torque at 7,900 rpm. TVS also claims that it accelerates faster than before, shaving 0.43 seconds off its 0-100 km/h time, making it a more exciting choice for riders looking for speed and agility.