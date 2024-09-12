TVS Apache RR 310 Gets a Revamp: New Model Launching September 16

TVS Apache RR 310 |

TVS is preparing to unveil the updated Apache RR 310 in India on September 16, 2024. Launched in 2017, the Apache RR 310 was the brand’s first fully-faired motorcycle and has been popular choice for nearly seven years. The new version, recently seen undergoing tests, is likely to retain its classic design while introducing some updated features to boost its performance an appeal.

The updated TVS Apache RR 310 is anticipated to continue using the 312-cc reverse-inclined liquid-cooled engine, with potential changes in power output. The engine will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox, maintaining the same transmission setup as the previous model. While the overall engine design remains unchanged, the refined power figures are expected to enhance performance.

Recent test images of the updated Apache RR 310 show that the bike will maintain its classic look but will add new features, including winglets similar to those on larger models. The refreshed motorcycle is also expected to offer new color options. Additionally, it might incorporate advanced features from the RTR 310, such as a bi-directional quick-shifter and cruise control, enhancing its appeal and functionality.

The updated TVS Apache RR 310 is likely to feature an advanced suspension system with a gold-finished upside-down fork at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear, mounted to a swingarm. For braking, the motorcycle will be equipped with disc brakes on both wheels and will include dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety and control.

TVS NTorq 125 |

In August 2024, TVS Motor Company has launched new color options for its NTorq 125 scooter and the NTorq 125 Race XP edition. The standard NTorq 125 now features three new colors: Turquoise, Harlequin Blue, and Nardo Grey. The Race XP edition is available in a new matte black special edition, which includes a blend of matte and glossy textures.